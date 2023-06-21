Goodwill permanently closes dressing rooms in Colorado

Goodwill of Colorado said it is "experiencing high levels of theft, substance abuse and vandalism in our fitting rooms."

DENVER — Goodwill of Colorado said it is experiencing "high levels of theft, substance abuse and vandalism" and is closing its fitting rooms as a result.

Goodwill said the decision to close its dressing rooms was made for the safety of their shoppers and team members.

"We appreciate you sharing your concerns, and understand your frustration. This decision was not made lightly," Goodwill of Colorado said in a statement. "We are experiencing high levels of theft, substance abuse and vandalism in our fitting rooms and needed to make a difficult decision in order to keep our team members and shoppers safe."

"We understand this may cause some inconvenience, however, this will allow us to provide a safer environment for everyone. Thank you for your support and understanding, when you shop or donate at Goodwill, you help transform the lives of thousands of Coloradans each year."

Goodwill said the fitting rooms will close at all of its Colorado stores, except at the Déjà Blue Boutique in Denver's Cherry Creek North shopping district.

"In 2021, retail losses due to theft were $94.5 billion according to the National Retail Federation. This is a serious issue for all retailers, there are major brands who are exiting markets completely and closing stores due to theft," Goodwill of Colorado said. "For us as a nonprofit, theft and vandalism take the financial toll of impacting our ability to provide programs and services to assist Coloradans in need."

Goodwill Shoppers, please note, we will be closing our fitting rooms permanently, except at our Déjà Blue Boutique, for... Posted by Goodwill of Colorado on Thursday, June 15, 2023

