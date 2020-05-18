Goodwill reopens more Colorado locations

More Goodwill stories in the Denver metro area and northern Colorado are resuming operations.

Bargain hunters who missed their trips to Goodwill stores are seeing even more “open” signs.

More stores in the metro area and northern Colorado are resuming operations. Another nine stores opened on Friday, May 15.

For now, all Goodwill retail store hours will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily for both the store itself and attended donation drop-off.

Goodwill stores that are open:

Archer (21 S. Broadway)

Leetsdale (5000 Leetsdale Dr.)

Broadway (4160 S. Broadway)

Longmont (1750 Main St.)

County Line (161 W. County Line Rd.)

Stapleton (7797 E. 36 Ave.)

Iliff (15509 E. Iliff Ave.)

Tower (18355 E. 35th Pl.)

Lakeside (5825 W. 44th Ave.)

Highlands Ranch (8585 S. Poplar Way)

Littleton – Coal Mine (6710 S. Pierce)

Thornton (new location: 770 E. 104th Ave.)

Boulder (2486 Baseline Rd.)

Castle Rock (335 Barranca Dr.)

Loveland (935 E. Eisenhower)

Fort Collins (315 Pavilion Lane)

Fort Morgan (1000 E. Platte Ave.)

Goodwill Outlet Store – Denver

Goodwill Outlet Store – Aurora

Goodwill Outlet Store – Englewood

Donation centers in Highlands Ranch and Castle Pines have also reopened.

For a map, store addresses, and phone numbers of locations in the Denver area and Northern Colorado please click here.

Stay tuned for details on the rest of their stores’ reopening dates.

Effective May 13, all open stores (excluding Outlets) will have special shopping hours exclusively for seniors and those considered at-risk on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

If you shop at Outlet World be sure to read the new rules here.

And as always, you can discover and purchase thousands of treasures from the comfort of your own home at PickGoodwill.com.

Goodwill will be closely following the safety guidelines from the State of Colorado to keep guests and team members safe:

Please do your part and stay 6 feet apart.

Shopping aisles are one-way — check out our floor decals to know which way to go!

Please follow our team members’ requests for your safety.

Our dressing rooms will be temporarily closed for safety.

Guests waiting at the cash register will be asked to maintain six feet of social distancing.

Additionally, Goodwill welcomes donations of clothing, household items and other gently-used goods and, in partnership with the state’s Emergency Management Office, is accepting donations of non-perishable food, masks, scrubs, fabrics and cleaning supplies.

