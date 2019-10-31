DENVER — Within the City of Denver, the airport is home to the highest concentration of top earners, according to a new Denver Business Journal analysis.

The median salary of several city departments, including the City Attorney’s Office ($125,564), Technology Services ($105,875) and Community Planning and Development ($97,610), is much higher than Denver International Airport’s median employee salary of $95,113, but of the top 35 highest-paid City of Denver employees, 10 DIA employees — or nearly a third — made the list.

Kim Day, the CEO of DIA, ranked fifth overall for city of Denver salaries with a salary of $266,143. IT and aviation leadership positions made up the majority of the highest-paid positions for DIA.

Denver Business Journal requested compensation figures from the City of Denver's Office of Human Resources. The data is current as of August 2019 and does not include hourly employees. For clarity, Denver Business Journal referenced LinkedIn profiles and public records to further define job titles beyond position names provided by the city.

Part of the reason for the high concentration of highly paid workers and a lower median employee salary is the fact that DIA employs a large portion of the city’s overall salaried workforce of more than 8,000. DIA’s employee headcount has grown from 1,001 in 2009 to 1,104 in 2018, according to a recent city report. DIA spent more than $173.9 million in personnel expenses last year, according to the same report.

