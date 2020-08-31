Wiz Khalifa launching delivery-only restaurant 'Hotbox by Wiz' in Denver

DENVER — Multiplatinum-selling artist Wiz Khalifa is launching a chain of delivery-only restaurants nationwide on Oct. 1 called Hotbox by Wiz, with one slated to open, albeit virtually, in Denver.
By partnering with Nextbite, a company that pairs professional kitchens with fulfillment partners that provide delivery services, Khalifa joins a growing "ghost kitchen" industry where restaurant-grade kitchens prepare meals for to-go only food companies. Nextbite then connects these kitchens with companies like Uber Eats, Doordash, Postmates and Grubhub, all of which have signed on to Khalifa's new venture, to deliver the meals to customers.
Khalifa plans to offer a "Mac and Yellow" macaroni and cheese dish named after his hit single "Black and Yellow"; "Taylor Gang turkey burger" with lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo; and a brisket meal called "blazed ends," which will be smothered in a smoky and sweet barbecue sauce. The burger and brisket meals will be served with a side of Chip Hits, crispy house-made potato chips with parmesan cheese and lemon. Additional menu items are coming soon, the Hotbox website said.
RELATED: Taco Bell launching smaller locations with 'bellhops' & dual drive-thrus known as 'Go Mobile' restaurants
> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Warrior Way
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.