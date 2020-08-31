Wiz Khalifa launching delivery-only restaurant 'Hotbox by Wiz' in Denver

Khalifa plans to offer a 'Mac and Yellow' macaroni and cheese dish named after his hit single 'Black and Yellow.'

DENVER — Multiplatinum-selling artist Wiz Khalifa is launching a chain of delivery-only restaurants nationwide on Oct. 1 called Hotbox by Wiz, with one slated to open, albeit virtually, in Denver.

By partnering with Nextbite, a company that pairs professional kitchens with fulfillment partners that provide delivery services, Khalifa joins a growing "ghost kitchen" industry where restaurant-grade kitchens prepare meals for to-go only food companies. Nextbite then connects these kitchens with companies like Uber Eats, Doordash, Postmates and Grubhub, all of which have signed on to Khalifa's new venture, to deliver the meals to customers.

Khalifa plans to offer a "Mac and Yellow" macaroni and cheese dish named after his hit single "Black and Yellow"; "Taylor Gang turkey burger" with lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo; and a brisket meal called "blazed ends," which will be smothered in a smoky and sweet barbecue sauce. The burger and brisket meals will be served with a side of Chip Hits, crispy house-made potato chips with parmesan cheese and lemon. Additional menu items are coming soon, the Hotbox website said.

