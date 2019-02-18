Denver, Colorado Springs and Aurora are among the top cities for attracting residents from other stations and nations.

The population of the typical U.S. major city is almost evenly split — 52.2 percent in-state natives, 47.8 percent hailing from somewhere else. But threecities lean heavily toward the latter group, with out-of-staters accounting for more than 70 percent of their residents.

All of these statistics come from the five-year version of the Census Bureau's 2017 American Community Survey, the current source of official data at the local level.

Click/tap here to see the rankings of all major cities from Henderson, Nevada (77.8 percent from out of state) to Toledo (22.8 percent), including the three in Colorado.

Each slide gives a city's name, its percentage of residents born in another state or country, its population and the state in which it is located.

This list is limited to the 81 major cities with populations in excess of a quarter-million. Their suburbs and other outlying portions of their metropolitan areas are not included.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: https://bit.ly/2SIaqbH

