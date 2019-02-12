A recent study by Clever analyzed the 50 most populous U.S. metros based on their annual cost to commute by driving.

The report looked at each metro’s annual vehicle maintenance costs, annual fuel costs and annual cost of commuting, based on data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Department of Transportation.

Denver is one of the most expensive cities for commuting, based on those factors.

The study also ranked the best and worst metros for commuting.

The five best were:

New Orleans

Buffalo, New York

Milwaukee

Oklahoma City

Miami

Click/tap here to read more at the Denver Business Journal

