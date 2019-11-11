COLORADO, USA —

New scams seem to emerge and constantly change every day, and it can be difficult to keep up and avoid falling victim to them all.

Thankfully, there are options you can use to report a scam to help you and others avoid falling victim to them in the future.

Do your research to figure out what agency you should report to as this depends on the type of scam you are experiencing.

Here is a list of resources for if you encounter a scam and are not exactly sure how to handle the situation.

Colorado Bureau of Investigation

If you believe you have fallen victim to identity theft or fraud, report the incident to your local law enforcement agency, according the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI). This could be your local police department or sheriff's office.

CBI says if the scam involves your credit card, debit card or bank account, be sure to contact your financial institution immediately to avoid fraudulent charges.

Colorado Attorney General's Office

The Colorado Attorney General's Office offers consumers help when reporting specific crimes. Visit their StopFraudColorado.gov website where you can select a specific type of fraud and fill out a complaint form detailing the scam and your experience.

November was proclaimed as Colorado Consumer Protection Month as the state ranks 12th in the nation for fraud complaints, according to Stop Fraud Colorado.

You can sign up for fraud alerts through the StopFraudColorado.gov's website, which also offers the public tips and resources regarding fraud.

Federal Trade Commission

FTC's Complaint Assistant website offers you the option to choose a category that encompasses the scam. Once you select which category your scam fits in, the website takes you step-by-step to fill out your complaint submission.

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) keeps banks, lenders, and other financial companies accountable when dealing with consumers. Tap/click here to submit a complaint with the CFPB, who recommends detailing all of the information related to your scam.

The Department of Justice

The Department of Justice's (DOJ) Task Force on Market Integrity and Consumer Fraud helps combat fraud against consumers, specifically the elderly, service members, and veterans, according to their website.

You can also report scams through their website where different types of fraud cases are listed. Depending on the type of scam you are experiencing, the DOJ provides a recommendation of how you should file your complaint.

Federal Bureau of Investigations

It's as easy as IC3, or at least that's what the Federal Bureau (FBI) likes to put it. Consumers can submit their scam reports through their Internet Crime Complaint Center website called IC3.gov. You can file a complaint by providing personal information and specific details of the scam.

Better Business Bureau

The Better Business Bureau's (BBB) Scam Tracker helps consumers detail their scam experience along with setting a location in their interactive map. You can also see what other scams have been reported in your area.

Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies

The Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies focuses on regulating state-chartered banks.

AARP Fraud Watch Network

AARP offers a scam-tracking map where you can search for existing scams reported in your area.

You can also contact their toll-free helpline at 877-908-3360 to report a scam if you are an AARP member and nonmember.

AARP's Fraud Watch Network also offers free watchdog alerts where news of the latest scams are sent via email. Tap/click here to sign up for free alerts from AARP.

Facebook

You can also report scams through social platforms if you suspect any suspicious activity. You can report scams by visiting their Report Links webpage.

Facebook also offers examples of what has been reported to the social media platform.

Twitter

You can report any content that you may be suspicious of fraudulent activity by reporting a tweet. You can select between the option of a tweet being suspicious or spam. A report will then be submitted to Twitter.

Instagram

You can report any fraudulent activity on Instagram through their Help Center. If you believe a post may lead to a scam, you can report the post and/or profile. Tap/click here to file a violation report.

Internal Revenue Service

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) advises if you suspect or know of someone not complying with tax laws like false exemptions or deductions, you can file a Form 3949-A to report fraudulent activity.

The IRS's How Do You Report Suspected Tax Fraud Activity website also provides different ways of how, when and where to file a tax fraud.

