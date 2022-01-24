Humanitix selects Denver for U.S. headquarters

Colorado competed with Texas and Pennsylvania for the U.S. Headquarters.

DENVER — An Australian non-profit ticketing platform has selected Denver as its U.S. headquarters, the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) Global Business Development (GBD) division announced Monday.

Humantix — a 501(c)(3) non-profit — will create 136 net new full-time jobs over the next five years and could potentially create more than 210 jobs over the next eight or more years, said OEDIT.

Colorado competed with Texas and Pennsylvania for the Humanitix U.S. Headquarters. According to OEDIT, Humanitix received a Strategic Fund Grant of $884,000 for the creation of up to 136 net new jobs over the next eight years.

An event ticketing platform for all kinds of events, Humantix gives 100% of its booking fee profits to social causes in partnership with its network of children’s charities.

OEDIT said Humanitix is the fastest-growing ticketing platform in Australia and New Zealand, having already transformed over $1 million of booking fees into funding for disadvantaged kids around the world.

“Companies around the world are recognizing that Colorado is the best place to live, work and play so we are thrilled Humanitix, a company that shares Colorado’s values, has chosen to establish its U.S. presence in our state and is helping create over 210 good jobs,” said Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colorado).

“We believe businesses that align profit with purpose can solve the world's biggest problems, and that humane use of technology can help us reinvest in humanity far beyond traditional corporate responsibility,” said Adam McCurdie, one of Humantix's founders. “The business climate that is authentic to Colorado complements our own business model and will allow us to effectively serve markets across the United States and North America.”

OEDIT said Humanitix has already started working with clients throughout the United States, including most recently the Telluride Mushroom Festival.

"Since 1981, the Telluride Mushroom Festival has been celebrating all things mycological, from the newest advancements in mushroom science to our famous wild foods. As the world's largest mushroom festival we've switched over to Humanitix given the aligned values in creating a fairer and more sustainable planet, as well as the amazing platform and customer support," said Matthew Guertin, Telluride Mushroom Festival Event Manager.

“We’re proud to have introduced Humanix to Denver through our Global Business Development program,” said Denver Mayor Michael Hancock. “It’s been our goal to not only create ideal conditions for international companies to make Denver their U.S. entry point, but to also attract businesses that have the same values as our community.”

