Illegal Pete’s is raising their minimum wage to $15 an hour.

It all started back in 2015 when Illegal Pete’s owner Pete Turner decided to incrementally raise employees' wages.

Employee wages went up to $9 an hour in June of 2015. In 2017, employees’ wages went up to $12 an hour, and this year, they’re getting paid $15 an hour.

Turner says that an employee who works 40 hours a week will get $500 more per month.

“There is a lot of wage inequality and people are seeing it,” Turner said. “You’ve got your employees feeling appreciated.”

Turner added, “We’re finding efficiencies in our schedules and how we prepare and serve our food.”

Kristen Cota and her husband, who also works at Illegal Pete’s, just got married and bought their own home. She says this raise came right in time to help pay for their home a lot faster.

“Your employees are you best asset. Invest in them,” Turner said.