Isle Casino Hotel Black Hawk is getting a new name

The casino-hotel will make its transition with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday.

Example video title will go here for this video

BLACK HAWK, Colo. — One of Black Hawk's largest hotel and casinos has a new look and brand.

Isle Casino Hotel Black Hawk will make its transition to Horseshoe Black Hawk with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday.

Guests are invited to gather at the main entrance of the casino at 1 p.m. Friday for the ribbon cutting as the property gets its new name.

The Horseshoe Event Center will host a champagne toast and reception afterwards with Black Hawk Mayor David Spellman and Horseshoe Black Hawk SVP & General Manager Norris Hamilton.

Horseshoe Black Hawk said it has a renovated exterior with Horseshoe signage, newly refreshed rooms and a reimagined casino floor.

"Isle Casino Hotel Black Hawk is the premier choice for gaming, dining and nightlife and the transformation into the iconic Horseshoe brand will only enhance the experience for our guests," said Hamilton. "We couldn't be more excited to bring this legendary brand to Colorado and continue to offer unparalleled and elevated experiences."

The Horseshoe brand is part of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. which also operates under the Caesars, Harrah's and Eldorado brand names.

"Look out, Black Hawk," said the hotel on Twitter. "A legend is arriving this Friday, July 29. We couldn't be any more excited to make Colorado a new home for the legend that is Horseshoe."

Look out, Black Hawk. A legend is arriving this Friday, July 29. We couldn't be any more excited to make Colorado a new home for the legend that is Horseshoe. #HelloHorseshoe pic.twitter.com/Tpi2Zh4iKG — Isle Casino Hotel Black Hawk (@IsleCasinoBH) July 25, 2022

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.