Isle Casino Hotel Black Hawk is getting a new name

BLACK HAWK, Colo. — One of Black Hawk's largest hotel and casinos has a new look and brand.
Isle Casino Hotel Black Hawk will make its transition to Horseshoe Black Hawk with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday.
Guests are invited to gather at the main entrance of the casino at 1 p.m. Friday for the ribbon cutting as the property gets its new name.
The Horseshoe Event Center will host a champagne toast and reception afterwards with Black Hawk Mayor David Spellman and Horseshoe Black Hawk SVP & General Manager Norris Hamilton.
Horseshoe Black Hawk said it has a renovated exterior with Horseshoe signage, newly refreshed rooms and a reimagined casino floor.
"Isle Casino Hotel Black Hawk is the premier choice for gaming, dining and nightlife and the transformation into the iconic Horseshoe brand will only enhance the experience for our guests," said Hamilton. "We couldn't be more excited to bring this legendary brand to Colorado and continue to offer unparalleled and elevated experiences."
The Horseshoe brand is part of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. which also operates under the Caesars, Harrah's and Eldorado brand names.
"Look out, Black Hawk," said the hotel on Twitter. "A legend is arriving this Friday, July 29. We couldn't be any more excited to make Colorado a new home for the legend that is Horseshoe."
> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.