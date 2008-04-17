The popular donut franchise said they will offer this deal on Wednesdays only starting April 13.

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — This deal is just too sweet to pass up... literally.

All my donut lovers get ready because Krispy Kreme just came out with a super sweet special that you don't want to miss.

The popular donut franchise, Krispy Kreme, is offering a box of a dozen donuts for the price of a gallon of gas. With the thought of gas being too high, the donut dealer came up with a way to ease some of the pain drivers are feeling at the pump.

The company said they are tapping into its “strategic doughnut reserve” and making this special deal available on Wednesdays only, starting April 13 at participating shops throughout the U.S.

“While Americans deal with the rising PPG – price per gallon – of gasoline, we’re lowering our PPOG – price per Original Glaze,” said Chief Marketing Officer Dave Skena. “Inflation and high gasoline prices are serious and forcing families to make tough tradeoffs. We know that despite the high gas prices people have to be out and about anyway. So, for the next several Wednesdays, we hope providing a little doughnut deflation will allow them to share some smiles during a difficult time. A dozen Original Glazed Doughnuts for the price of a gallon of gas will help our fans make midweek a little sweeter for their friends and family.

The company said people can get up to two dozen original glazed donuts for the prices of a gallon of gas through the drive-thru, pick-up, and by ordering online through the Krispy Kreme app.