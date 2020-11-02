LOVELAND, Colo. — The Loveland Kmart, the last remaining Kmart in Colorado, appears to be on the verge of closing, although the store has made no official comment.

While Kmart closed its Fort Collins store in 2016 amid myriad national closings, several Colorado stores remained, including in Denver, Loveland and Pueblo. One by one the Denver stores closed down, leaving only Pueblo and Loveland until last December, when Pueblo shuttered.

Kmart hasn't given any official word about the Loveland closure, but the store at 3665 W. Eisenhower Blvd. lists some "seasonal" jobs online with the caveat that the store is closing.

The store manager said staff was told to refer all questions to the corporate media line, which did not return the Coloradoan's phone calls by 5 p.m. Monday.

