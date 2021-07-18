A look into Denver’s $400 million bond proposal

Denver has passed major, citywide GO bond programs every nine to 10 years to support rehabilitation projects or restore, replace and expand capital assets.

DENVER — Denver voters may soon choose whether to let the city take out a $400 million bond to fund numerous infrastructure projects as part of a long-term COVID-19 recovery plan.

The city announced the proposed general obligation (GO) bond in April and the Denver City Council is set to begin voting on the proposal later this month. If approved by council and the mayor, voters will see the bond on the ballot in November.

The proposed bond is one of Denver’s many COVID-19 relief efforts. The Department of Finance says there is still $375 million left from the city’s last general obligation bond -- Elevate Denver -- which passed in 2017.

During the pandemic, the city accelerated the distribution of Elevate Denver to issue $170 million to various projects — $100 million more than originally planned for that period.

