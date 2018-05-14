Rideshare company Lyft is making another move toward a subscription service in Denver.

The San Francisco-based on-demand transportation company is testing a new subscription model in certain markets, including Denver, where select riders can buy a $200 pass in order to get $15 off 30 rides.

The rollout has begun with a select group of existing Lyft users in Denver being invited to join a waitlist. Over the next few weeks, more users are expected to be gradually invited.

“Testing our newest subscription model in Denver is the next step in moving rideshare from one based on ownership, to one based on subscription. We’re excited to roll this out to more passengers in the coming weeks and continue offering Lyft’s affordable, convenient, and reliable rides,” said Gabe Cohen, Lyft Rockies Region General Manager.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: https://bit.ly/2Gdz8pp

Copyright 2018 Denver Business Journal