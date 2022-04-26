Biggest office tower in 40 years breaks ground in Denver

The new tower will have floor-to-ceiling glass and multiple private tenant terraces.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — Developers have broken ground on the largest office building to be built in downtown Denver in more than 40 years.

The 30-story skyscraper at 1900 Lawrence will have over 700,000 square feet of office space and 10,000 square feet of ground-level retail.

Designed by architect Goettsch Partners, the $400 million project promises "state-of-the-art office space, expansive ceiling heights and highly efficient rectilinear floorplates with floor-to-ceiling glass, multiple floors with private tenant terraces, and unparalleled views of the Front Range, Coors Field, LoDo, and Skyline Park," according to a news release.

The Class A trophy office tower will also feature a tenant lounge with direct access to a landscaped outdoor terrace, developers said.

Developers said tenants are likely to include technology, financial management, legal services, and other growth industries. Ground floor retail will consist of a restaurant and café.

Located in the heart of Denver’s Central Business District, 1900 Lawrence is scheduled to be completed in the second quarter of 2024.

1900 Lawrence 1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5 1 / 5

Riverside Investment & Development Company in partnership with Convexity Properties and Canyon Partners Real Estate, and represented by JLL, held a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday, April 21.

"1900 Lawrence will set new standards for the workplace environment, so as to empower businesses and their employees," said Chris Payne, Vice President for Riverside. "As the premier office building in Denver, the project is designed to include next generation innovations in sustainability, health and wellness, technology, and amenity programming. We are excited to deliver an industry-leading office building that promotes collaboration and creativity."

"Compared to similar sized metropolitan areas, Denver has been particularly resilient in recovering from effects of the pandemic and continues to attract new industries and top talent," said JLL Managing Director Jamie Roupp. "High quality projects with proximity to LoDo will be in high demand for top employers, particularly given the size, scale, and views 1900 Lawrence offers."

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Investigations from 9Wants to Know

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.