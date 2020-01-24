AURORA, Colo. —

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Aurora?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding affordable apartments in Aurora with a budget of up to $1,000/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1320 MacOn St. (Delmar Parkway)

Listed at $915/month, this 550-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1320 MacOn St.

The unit offers hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet. Building amenities include on-site laundry. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed. The listing specifies a $700 security deposit, $45 application fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is moderately walkable, is bikeable and has good transit options.

10785 E. Exposition Ave. (Expo Park)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 10785 E. Exposition Ave. It's listed for $919/month for its 580 square feet.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate secured entry. The apartment also includes a walk-in closet, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a dishwasher. Good news for animal lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is quite bikeable and has some transit options.

1389 Quari St. (Jewell Heights - Hoffman Heights)

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1389 Quari St. that's going for $925/month.

In the apartment, you can expect central heating. Pet owners, take heed: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Be prepared for a $250 pet fee, $45 application fee.

According to Walk Score, this location is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has good transit options.

3499 S. Uravan Way (Aurora Knolls - Hutchinson Heights)

Located at 3499 S. Uravan Way, here's a 648-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $960/month.

In the apartment, you'll find a walk-in closet, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a fireplace and hardwood flooring. The building boasts assigned parking. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address requires a car for most errands, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.

15400 E. Evans Ave. (Horseshoe Park)

Finally, listed at $962/month, this 400-square-foot studio apartment is located at 15400 E. Evans Ave.

The building features assigned parking. The unit also comes with a fireplace, a dishwasher and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting. Good news for animal lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Look out for a $295 pet fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is convenient for biking and has a few nearby public transportation options.

