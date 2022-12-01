327-acre Medved ranch back on Denver market divided into parcels up to $25.7M

The Bear Mountain Ranch property located just south of Interstate 70 near Genesee has been strategically divided to appeal to a wider swath of buyers.

GENESEE, Colo. — For the third time in two years, Denver business leaders John and Debi Medved are marketing their longtime home, which sits perched on a mountainside just beyond the Mile High City.

But this time, the Bear Mountain Ranch property located just south of Interstate 70 near Genesee has been strategically divided to appeal to a wider swath of buyers in the Denver metro's increasingly competitive luxury residential market.

> Video above: Home prices surging to start 2022.



The home and 160 acres of the family's expansive property were first listed for $37 million with LIV Sotheby's International Realty in early 2020 and returned to the market a year later with 167 additional acres, listed by Hall and Hall's Jeff Buerger. The price point at that time was $25.75 million.

"Its value is tethered to its rarity and its inability to be replicated," Buerger told Denver Business Journal in March 2021.

Now, three listing brokers — from three companies — have partnered up to get the property in front of more potential buyers.

> Top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER right now to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado real estate market

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.