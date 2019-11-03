DENVER — Looking to live in and above the heart of the Mile High City? A penthouse in Denver's Union Station neighborhood was recently listed for a cool $5.2 million.

This four-bedroom, four-bathroom, 4,907-square-foot condominium at 1590 Little Raven St. was listed for sale in late February. Three bedrooms have en suite bathrooms and the master suite features two walk-in closets and a retreat area.

PHOTOS | Riverfront Tower's Penthouse No. 4

Riverfront Tower's Penthouse No. 4 boasts four balconies from which to enjoy its 12th-floor views of the mountains, nearby park and the city. Built in 2000, the home has only had two owners and last sold for $2.6 million in 2006.

While living in the city can come with the complications of traffic and crowding, this condo eases those issues with the building's largest storage unit, two premier, elevator-adjacent parking spots and can even be purchased furnished.

The current owners are Michael and Marianne Kachulis, according to public records. Michael Kachulis is the owner and CEO of United Railroad Services.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: https://bit.ly/2SXTfyn

PHOTOS | Riverfront Tower's Penthouse No. 4

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Feature stories from 9NEWS