ASPEN, Colo. — Just up the road from Aspen is a prime piece of real estate with an asking price of $24.9 million.

Called 2 Mile Ranch, the property is home to seven houses with 22 bedrooms and 23 bathrooms across 244 acres. It was listed on Dec. 27.

Formerly known as Rosemary’s Circle R Ranch, the compound located at 3448 Woody Creek Road was last sold at auction in August 2018 for $12.75 million. It was developed by brothers Sam and Charles Wyly in the early 2000s and first went on the market for $59.5 million after Texas businessman Sam Wyly declared bankruptcy in 2015, according to The Aspen Times. It cost $790,000 to operate the ranch in 2014, according to a motion in the bankruptcy proceedings.

The property was purchased by a development group out of Dallas operating under the name MM Rosemary Circle, an LLC tied to the same address as Centurion American Development Group.

Spread across the 2 miles of Woody Creek, that runs through the property, are seven homes.

