AURORA, Colo. —

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Aurora?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating apartment rentals in Aurora if you don't want to spend more than $1,000/month on rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1320 Macon St. (Delmar Parkway)

Listed at $915/month, this 550-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1320 Macon St.

In the apartment, you can expect hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet. The building features on-site laundry. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

10785 E. Exposition Ave. (Expo Park)

Here's a 480-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 10785 E. Exposition Ave. that's going for $929/month.

The apartment has a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. The building boasts secured entry. Good news for animal lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is moderately walkable, is very bikeable and has some transit options.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

2345 Emporia St. (North Aurora)

Next, check out this 600-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 2345 Emporia St. It's listed for $935/month.

The building has on-site laundry. The apartment also includes air conditioning. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is very walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

16601 E. Alameda Place (Centretech)

Located at 16601 E. Alameda Place, here's a 720-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $936/month.

In the apartment, you'll see a dishwasher and a fireplace. The building features garage parking and secured entry. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Be prepared for a $150 pet deposit.

Walk Score indicates that this location requires a car for most errands, is somewhat bikeable and has some transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

