AURORA, Colo. —

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Aurora?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding affordable apartments in Aurora with a budget of up to $1,000/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

9121 E. 14th Ave. (Delmar Parkway)

Listed at $925/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 9121 E. 14th Ave.

The apartment offers hardwood flooring and large windows. The building boasts on-site laundry, additional storage space and assigned parking. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. The listing specifies a $45 application fee and $750 security deposit.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

15899 E. 13th Place (Laredo Highline)

Next, check out this 414-square-foot studio apartment that's located at 15899 E. 13th Place. It's listed for $935/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect a swimming pool and on-site laundry. In the residence, expect to see carpeted floors and air conditioning. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is car-dependent, is convenient for biking and has some transit options.

2365 Emporia St. (North Aurora)

Located at 2365 Emporia St., here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's also listed for $935/month.

The apartment features air conditioning, and the building has on-site laundry. Cats and dogs are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is very walkable, is convenient for biking and has a few nearby public transportation options.

