Curious just how far your dollar goes in Aurora?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring affordable apartments in Aurora if you don't want to spend more than $1,000/month on rent.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

10785 E. Exposition Ave. (Expo Park)

First, listed at $919/month, this 480-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 10785 E. Exposition Ave.

In the unit, you can anticipate a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry and secured entry. Good news for animal lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is quite bikeable and has some transit options.

1752 Chester St. (North Aurora)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 1752 Chester St. It's listed for $925/month for its 620 square feet.

The building offers assigned parking. You can expect central heating, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a ceiling fan in the apartment. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is very walkable, is fairly bikeable and has good transit options.

9121 E. 14th Ave. (Delmar Parkway)

And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 9121 E. 14th Ave. that's also going for $925/month.

You can expect to see an eat-in kitchen in the apartment. The building boasts additional storage space and on-site laundry. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted. Look out for a $45 application fee and a $750 security deposit.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is fairly bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

15400 E. Evans Ave. (Horseshoe Park)

Located at 15400 E. Evans Ave., here's a 400-square-foot studio apartment that's listed for $977/month.

The apartment includes a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher and a fireplace. The building has secured entry. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Be prepared for a $295 pet fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is moderately walkable, is very bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

16300 E. 17th Place (Norfolk Glen)

Finally, here's a 590-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot at 16300 E. 17th Place that's going for $995/month.

You can expect to find a dishwasher, air conditioning and in-unit laundry in the . Good news for pet lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is car-dependent, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.

