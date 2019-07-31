AURORA, Colo. —

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Aurora?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding apartment rentals in Aurora if you've got a budget of $1,100/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline and its partners, including this website, a commission on clicks and transactions.

Here's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot over at 704 S. Chambers Road. It's listed for $1,025/month for its 610 square feet.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a swimming pool. The unit also includes a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and a fireplace. Pet lovers are in luck: Cats and dogs are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address isn't very walkable, is bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

Here's a 470-square-foot studio apartment at 13686 E. 14th Ave. that's going for $1,030/month.

In the unit, expect to find a dishwasher. Building amenities include a swimming pool, on-site laundry and a fitness center. Pet owners, take heed: Cats and dogs are welcome.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is quite bikeable and has good transit options.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

Next, check out this 630-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 298 S. Jasper Court. It's also listed for $1,030/month.

The building boasts secured entry. You can also expect in-unit laundry, a fireplace and hardwood floors in the unit. Good news for animal lovers: Both dogs and cats are permitted here. The listing specifies a $200 pet deposit.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area isn't very walkable, is bikeable and has some transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

Located at 456 S. Ironton St., here's a 740-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode that's listed for $1,033/month.

The listing promises both air conditioning and central heating along with a fireplace in the residence. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry. Cats and dogs are not welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is quite bikeable and has some transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

Listed at $1,065/month, this 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 2134 S. Richfield Way.

The unit comes with a fireplace and hardwood floors. The building features garage parking. Both cats and dogs are welcome.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in Aurora.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.