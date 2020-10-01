AURORA, Colo. —

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Aurora?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring apartment rentals in Aurora if you've got up to $1,100/month earmarked for your rent.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

10603 E. Jewell Ave. (Village East)

First, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 10603 E. Jewell Ave. It's listed for $1,040/month for its 653 square feet.

The building offers on-site laundry. The unit also offers a dishwasher and carpeted floors. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is convenient for biking and has some transit options.

10673 E. Jewell Ave. (Village East)

And here's a 653-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 10673 E. Jewell Ave. that's also going for $1,040/month.

The apartment includes air conditioning and a dishwasher. The building has a swimming pool. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is quite bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

298 S. Jasper Court (Centretech)

Located at 298 S. Jasper Court, here's a 630-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,045/month.

The unit offers a fireplace, a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. The building offers secured entry. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is car-dependent, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

572 Potomac St. (Lynn Knoll)

Finally, listed at $1,049/month, this 650-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 572 Potomac St.

The building features a swimming pool. You can also expect to find a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, air conditioning, a dishwasher and a fireplace in the apartment. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area isn't very walkable, is convenient for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.

