AURORA, Colo. —

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Aurora?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating affordable apartments in Aurora if you don't want to spend more than $1,200/month on rent.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

3499 S. Uravan Way (Aurora Knolls - Hutchinson Heights)

Listed at $1,105/month, this 648-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 3499 S. Uravan Way.

The apartment offers in-unit laundry, a fireplace and a dishwasher. Building amenities include assigned parking. Pet lovers are in luck: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Look out for a $300-600 pet fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is car-dependent, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.

777 Dillon Way (Chambers Heights)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence over at 777 Dillon Way. It's also listed for $1,105/month for its 619 square feet.

In the residence, you can expect a balcony, a dishwasher and high ceilings. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Walk Score indicates that this location is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable and has good transit options.

14594 E. Mississippi Ave. (Willow Park)

Then there's a 631-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence at 14594 E. Mississippi Ave. that's going for $1,110/month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate additional storage space. Pet owners, take heed: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is somewhat walkable, is relatively bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

151 S. Joliet Circle (Highline Villages)

Next, check out this 682-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 151 S. Joliet Circle. It's listed for $1,123/month.

The building offers secured entry and assigned parking. In the unit, you'll see a fireplace, a dishwasher and hardwood floors. Good news for pet lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is very bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

1545 Moline St. (North Aurora)

Finally, located at 1545 Moline St., here's a 700-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,125/month.

You can expect to find quartz countertops, air conditioning and a dishwasher in the apartment. Good news for animal lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is very walkable, is relatively bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

