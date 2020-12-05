Apartments for $1,400 available in Aurora this month

From budget apartments to luxury apartments, here's what you can get locally by price point, with photos and amenities.

AURORA, Colo. — Curious just how far your dollar goes in Aurora?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding apartment rentals in Aurora with a budget of up to $1,400/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below.

(Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

3227 S. Parker Road

Kennedy

Listed at $1,305/month, this 750-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 3227 S. Parker Road.

In the unit, you can expect a dishwasher and a balcony. The building features a gym and a swimming pool. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is very bikeable and has good transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

13222 E. Iliff Ave.

East Ridge - Ptarmigan Park

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment situated at 13222 E. Iliff Ave. It's listed for $1,325/month for its 1,000 square feet.

The building offers an elevator and secured entry. You can also expect to see a dishwasher and air conditioning in the apartment. Pet lovers are in luck: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

13598 E. Colfax Ave.

Hoffman Heights

Here's a 568-square-foot studio apartment at 13598 E. Colfax Ave. that's going for $1,338/month.

You can expect in-unit laundry, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting in the apartment. The building has garage parking. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is moderately walkable, is convenient for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

1945 Peoria St.

North Aurora

Located at 1945 Peoria St., here's a 928-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,345/month.

The unit offers a dishwasher and a balcony. The building features on-site laundry. Good news for pet lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is quite walkable, is relatively bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1098 S. Evanston Way

City Center

Finall, check out this 836-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at 1098 S. Evanston Way. It's listed for $1,399/month.

The building boasts secured entry and garage parking. The listing also promises a fireplace, a dishwasher and hardwood flooring in the apartment. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Look out for a $200 pet fee.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

