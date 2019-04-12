AURORA, Colo. —

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Aurora?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating apartment rentals in Aurora if you've got a budget of up to $1,400/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

13711 E. Richthofen Circle (Hoffman Heights)

Next, check out this 820-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 13711 E. Richthofen Circle. It's listed for $1,303/month.

The building has garage parking. You can also expect a walk-in closet, carpeted floors and a dishwasher in the furnished apartment. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is relatively bikeable and has good transit options.

777 Dillon Way (Chambers Heights)

Listed at $1,304/month, this 819-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom residence is located at 777 Dillon Way.

In the unit, you can anticipate a dishwasher, high ceilings, air conditioning and a balcony. Good news for animal lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address isn't very walkable, has some bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options.

10673 E. Jewell Ave. (Village East)

Here's an 882-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 10673 E. Jewell Ave. that's going for $1,320/month.

In the apartment, the listing promises air conditioning and a dishwasher. The building has a swimming pool. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is very walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

17036 E. Ohio Drive (Tollgate Overlook)

Located at 17036 E. Ohio Drive, here's an 825-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,354/month.

In the apartment, you can expect a walk-in closet, a fireplace, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. The building boasts secured entry and garage parking. Good news for animal lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

