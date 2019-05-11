AURORA, Colo. —

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Aurora?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding apartment rentals in Aurora if you're on a budget of up to $1,400/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

13711 E. Richthofen Circle (Jewell Heights - Hoffman Heights)

Listed at $1,305/month, this 820-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 13711 E. Richthofen Circle.

The apartment offers a dishwasher, carpeted floors and a walk-in closet. When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is relatively bikeable and has good transit options.

2100 N. Ursula St. (Fitzsimons)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 2100 N. Ursula St. It's listed for $1,315/month for its 706 square feet.

The building boasts garage parking. Also, expect to find a fireplace, a walk-in closet, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher in the unit. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is car-dependent, is convenient for biking and has good transit options.

777 Dillon Way (Chambers Heights)

Here's an 819-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom residence at 777 Dillon Way that's also going for $1,315/month.

Expect to find a balcony, air conditioning, a dishwasher and high ceilings in the unit. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, has some bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options.

14594 E. Mississippi Ave. (Willow Park)

Next, check out this 796-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom unit that's located at 14594 E. Mississippi Ave. It, too, is listed for $1,315/month.

Look for a dishwasher, hardwood flooring and air conditioning in the unit. Pet lovers are in luck: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Be prepared for a $150 pet fee, a $100 administrative fee and a $40 application fee.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is fairly bikeable and has good transit options.

10603 E. Jewell Ave. (Village East)

Located at 10603 E. Jewell Ave., here's an 882-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,320/month.

The unit includes a walk-in closet, carpeted floors and a dishwasher. Building amenities include assigned parking. Good news for animal lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is quite bikeable and has some transit options.

