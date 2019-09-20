AURORA, Colo. —

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Aurora?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down apartment rentals in Aurora if you've got up to $1,800/month earmarked for your rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

2337 S. Blackhawk St. (Heather Gardens)

Listed at $1,705/month, this 960-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 2337 S. Blackhawk St.

In the unit, you can expect a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. The building boasts garage parking and secured entry. Pet owners, take heed: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable and has good transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

6850 S. Versailles Way

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment over at 6850 S. Versailles Way. It's listed for $1,725/month for its 1,335 square feet.

The building has garage parking. You can also expect a fireplace, carpeted floors, in-unit laundry and a dishwasher in the apartment. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is car-dependent, isn't particularly bikeable and doesn't offer many public transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

2602 S. Anaheim St. (Heather Gardens)

Next, check out this 1,144-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at 2602 S. Anaheim St. It's listed for $1,740/month.

Building amenities include garage parking and a gym. The unit also has carpeted floors. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is car-dependent, has minimal bike infrastructure and has good transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

18494 E. Kepner Place

Located at 18494 E. Kepner Place, here's a 1,348-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom townhouse that's listed for $1,750/month.

The apartment has in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and a fireplace. The building boasts assigned parking. Pet lovers are in luck: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score, this location isn't very walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

