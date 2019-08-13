Curious just how far your dollar goes in Aurora?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating apartment rentals in Aurora if you're on a budget of up to $1,800/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

2602 S. Anaheim St. (Heather Gardens)

First, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment situated at 2602 S. Anaheim St. It's listed for $1,756/month for its 1,149 square feet.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a gym and garage parking. The apartment also has carpeted floors and a walk-in closet. Pet owners, take heed: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location requires a car for most errands, isn't particularly bikeable and has good transit options.

10550 E. Iowa Ave. (Village East)

Here's a 1,118-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom abode at 10550 E. Iowa Ave. that's going for $1,755/month.

In the unit, you'll find a fireplace, a walk-in closet and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting. The building boasts garage parking. Cats and dogs are welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Walk Score indicates that this location is very walkable, is quite bikeable and has some transit options.

14419 E. Montana Circle (SableRidge)

Next, check out this 1,525-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom spot that's located at 14419 E. Montana Circle. It's listed for $1,750/month.

The building has outdoor space and garage parking. In the residence, expect to see granite counters, a deck, a fireplace and a walk-in closet. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. The listing specifies a $40 application fee.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, is somewhat bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

6855 S. Langdale St.

Listed at $1,795/month, this 1,083-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 6855 S. Langdale St.

The building features secured entry and garage parking. The unit also has hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location requires a car for most errands, is bikeable and offers limited transit options.

14536 E. 13th Ave. (Chambers Heights)

Next, there's this three-bedroom, two-bathroom abode over at 14536 E. 13th Ave. It's listed for $1,750/month for its 1,230 square feet.

When it comes to building amenities, expect outdoor space. This property is dog-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area isn't very walkable, has some bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options.

