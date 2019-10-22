AURORA, Colo. —

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Aurora?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating apartment rentals in Aurora if you're on a budget of up to $1,900/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

2337 S. Blackhawk St. (Heather Gardens)

Listed at $1,802/month, this 1,086-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 2337 S. Blackhawk St.

In the apartment, you can expect a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. The building offers garage parking and secured entry. Pet owners, take heed: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Look out for a $200 pet deposit.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has good transit options.

18003 E. Ohio Ave., #103 (Tollgate Overlook)

Next, there's this three-bedroom, two-bathroom spot situated at 18003 E. Ohio Ave., #103. It's listed for $1,825/month for its 1,177 square feet.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate assigned parking. The residence also has carpeted floors and a fireplace. The property is dog-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score, this location is car-dependent, is somewhat bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

2602 S. Anaheim St. (Heather Gardens)

Check out this 1,149-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at 2602 S. Anaheim St. It's listed for $1,830/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking and a gym. You can also expect to see carpeted floors and a walk-in closet in the apartment. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location requires a car for most errands, has minimal bike infrastructure and has good transit options.

10901 E. Garden Drive (Village East)

Located at 10901 E. Garden Drive, here's a 1,230-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,816/month.

Expect to see a dishwasher, and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting in the apartment. When it comes to building amenities, expect secured entry and garage parking. Pet lovers are in luck: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is convenient for biking and has a few nearby public transportation options.

