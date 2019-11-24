AURORA, Colo. —

2602 S. Anaheim St. (Heather Gardens)

Listed at $1,905/month, this 1,144-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 2602 S. Anaheim St.

In the unit, you can anticipate a walk-in closet and carpeted floors. Building amenities include a swimming pool and garage parking. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

3452 S. Biscay Way (Seven Hills)

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom apartment over at 3452 S. Biscay Way. It's also listed for $1,905/month for its 1,151 square feet.

Amenities offered in the building include a swimming pool and garage parking. In the unit, expect to find quartz countertops. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Look out for a $100 pet deposit.

6855 S. Langdale St.

Here's a 1,266-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 6855 S. Langdale St. that's going for $1,940/month.

The unit has hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. When it comes to building amenities, expect secured entry and garage parking. Good news for pet lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

1367 Mobile St. (Laredo Highline)

Listed at $1,950/month, this 900-square-foot three-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1367 Mobile St.

Amenities offered in the building include outdoor space. The unit also includes a dishwasher. Animals are not welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address isn't very walkable, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.

