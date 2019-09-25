AURORA, Colo. —

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Aurora?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down apartment rentals in Aurora if you've got a budget of up to $2,200/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

17201 E. Walsh Way (Center Pointe)

Listed at $2,119/month, this 1,218-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 17201 E. Walsh Way.

In the apartment, you can expect hardwood flooring, a fireplace and a dishwasher. Building amenities include secured entry, on-site laundry and garage parking. Pet owners, take heed: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Expect a $295 nonrefundable pet fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address isn't very walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

22932 E. Ontario Drive

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom townhome situated at 22932 E. Ontario Drive. It's listed for $2,145/month for its 1,681 square feet.

The building has additional storage space, outdoor space and garage parking. The residence also features a fireplace, carpeted floors and stainless steel appliances. Pets are not permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address isn't very walkable, is relatively bikeable and offers limited transit options.

15254 E. 16th Drive (Sable Altura Chambers)

Located at 15254 E. 16th Drive, here's a 1,600-square-foot three-bedroom, three-bathroom townhome that's listed for $2,195/month.

Expect to see hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet in the residence. The building has secured entry, garage parking and on-site laundry. This property is dog-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is moderately walkable, is bikeable and has good transit options.

