Curious just how far your dollar goes in Denver?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring affordable apartments in Denver if you've got a budget of up to $1,500/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1251 S. Bellaire St. (Virginia Village)

Listed at $1,405/month, this 950-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 1251 S. Bellaire St.

The unit has hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and a fireplace. Amenities offered in the building include secured entry and assigned parking. Good news for pet lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Look out for a $250 nonrefundable pet fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is very walkable, is convenient for biking and has some transit options.

1935 Logan St. (North Capitol Hill)

Next, there's this studio apartment located at 1935 Logan St. It's listed for $1,410/month for its 563 square feet.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate secured entry and garage parking. You can also expect to see hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher in the apartment. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Be prepared for a $100 pet deposit.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is great for biking and boasts excellent transit options.

276 S. Cherokee St. (Baker)

Here's a 675-square-foot studio apartment at 276 S. Cherokee St. that's going for $1,413/month.

The apartment features a dishwasher. Pet lovers are in luck: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, this location is friendly for those on foot, is easy to get around on a bicycle and boasts excellent transit options.

3061 Brighton Blvd. (Five Points)

Next, check out this 612-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 3061 Brighton Blvd. It's listed for $1,414/month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking. You can also expect to find a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting in the apartment. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is great for biking and has good transit options.

1801 Chestnut Place (Lower Downtown)

Located at 1801 Chestnut Place, here's a 640-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,415/month.

In the apartment, you'll see a dishwasher, a fireplace, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet. Building amenities include garage parking and secured entry. Pet lovers are in luck: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is friendly for those on foot, is a 'biker's paradise' and is a haven for transit riders.

