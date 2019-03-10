DENVER —

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Denver?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding affordable apartments in Denver with a budget of up to $2,000/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

2450 S. University Blvd. (University Park)

Listed at $1,909/month, this 860-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 2450 S. University Blvd.

In the unit, you can anticipate a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a dishwasher. The building features garage parking, on-site laundry and secured entry. Pet lovers are in luck: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is convenient for biking and has a few nearby public transportation options.

4300 S. Monaco St. (Southmoor Park)

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment over at 4300 S. Monaco St. It's listed for $1,910/month for its 1,150 square feet.

The building boasts a gym and a swimming pool. The apartment also comes with hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Pet owners, take heed: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location isn't very walkable, is bikeable and has good transit options.

2666 Syracuse St. (Stapleton)

Here's an 814-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 2666 Syracuse St. that's going for $1,966/month.

In the unit, the listing promises a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. The building features secured entry and garage parking. Pet lovers are in luck: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Be prepared for a $250 pet fee.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is quite walkable, is a 'biker's paradise' and has some transit options.

99 E. Arizona Ave. (Platt Park)

Next, check out this 729-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 99 E. Arizona Ave. It's listed for $1,912/month.

Amenities offered in the building include garage parking and on-site laundry. In the unit, expect to see a walk-in closet, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a dishwasher. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is very walkable, is convenient for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.

1531 Stout St. (Central Business District)

Located at 1531 Stout St., here's a 929-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom unit that's listed for $1,915/month.

You can expect to see in-unit laundry and a dishwasher in the unit. The building has a gym. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The listing specifies a $300 pet fee.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address has excellent walkability, is easy to get around on a bicycle and boasts excellent transit options.

