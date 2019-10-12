DENVER —

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Denver?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating apartment rentals in Denver with a budget of up to $3,300/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1350 Speer Blvd. (Civic Center)

Listed at $3,210/month, this 1,306-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 1350 Speer Blvd.

The unit offers a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a dishwasher. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Look out for a $200 pet deposit.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is very walkable, is a 'biker's paradise' and is a haven for transit riders.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

1770 Chestnut Place (Lower Downtown)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit situated at 1770 Chestnut Place. It's listed for $3,245/month for its 545 square feet.

The building offers a gym and a swimming pool. The unit also features a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is very walkable, is a 'biker's paradise' and is a haven for transit riders.

(See the complete listing here.)

2666 Syracuse St. (Stapleton)

Here's a 1,606-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 2666 Syracuse St. that's going for $3,246/month.

In the unit, the listing promises a walk-in closet, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking and secured entry. Pet owners, take heed: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Expect a $250 pet fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is friendly for those on foot, is easy to get around on a bicycle and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

99 E. Arizona Ave. (Platt Park)

Next, check out this 1,417-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot that's located at 99 E. Arizona Ave. It's listed for $3,259/month.

In the residence, expect to find a walk-in closet. Good news for pet lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is quite bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

300 S. Monroe St. (Belcaro)

Located at 300 S. Monroe St., here's a 1,272-square-foot one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom apartment that's listed for $3,284/month.

Expect to see hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and a fireplace in the unit. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate secured entry and garage parking. Good news for pet lovers: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is great for biking and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

