Curious just how far your dollar goes in Denver?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring affordable apartments in Denver if you don't want to spend more than $900/month on rent.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

4567 Morrison Road (Westwood)

Listed at $825/month, this 450-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 4567 Morrison Road.

The building offers assigned parking. Pets are not welcome. Look out for a $50 application fee and a $100 administrative fee.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is moderately walkable, is very bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

1129 Pennsylvania St. (Capitol Hill)

Here's a 345-square-foot studio apartment at 1129 Pennsylvania St. that's going for $895/month.

The listing promises high ceilings and hardwood flooring in the unit. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate secured entry. Good news for pet lovers: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Look out for a $342 dog deposit and a $150 cat deposit.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is a 'walker's paradise,' is easy to get around on a bicycle and boasts excellent transit options.

725 Logan St. (Capitol Hill)

Next, check out this 350-square-foot studio apartment that's located at 725 Logan St. It's listed for $875/month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate assigned parking. In the unit, you'll see central heating, hardwood flooring and large windows. Pet owners, take heed: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Look out for a $250 nonrefundable pet fee.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is very bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

