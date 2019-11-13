DENVER —

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Denver?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down affordable apartments in Denver with a budget of up to $900/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1252 N. Corona St. (Capitol Hill)

Listed at $825/month, this 550-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1252 N. Corona St.

Building amenities include outdoor space, assigned parking and on-site laundry. Pets are not allowed. The listing specifies a $825 deposit.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address has excellent walkability, is a 'biker's paradise' and has good transit options.

1321 E. 12th Ave. (Cheesman Park)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode situated at 1321 E. 12th Ave. It's listed for $895/month for its 357 square feet.

The building features on-site laundry. The residence also has hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. Animals are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is very walkable, is a 'biker's paradise' and offers many nearby public transportation options.

1324 N. Ogden St. (Capitol Hill)

Next, check out this studio apartment that's located at 1324 N. Ogden St. It's listed for $900/month.

In the residence, you can expect large windows and central heating. Cats and dogs are not permitted. Look out for a $600 deposit.

Walk Score indicates that this location is a 'walker's paradise,' is easy to get around on a bicycle and is a haven for transit riders.

