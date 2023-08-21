30,818 appeal property valuation in Arapahoe County

If owners or agents are unsatisfied by the results of their property valuation, they may appeal to the County Board of Equalization.

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — The Arapahoe County Assessor's Office has completed its evaluation of 30,818 property assessment appeals.

Of those who filed an application, 23% will have their property valuation adjusted, according to Arapahoe County Assessor PK Kaiser on Monday.

No appeals resulted in property values being increased in Arapahoe County.

Successful appeals for single-family residential properties saw an average 4.03% decrease in property value, according to the county.

If owners or agents are unsatisfied by the results of their property valuation, they may appeal to the County Board of Equalization by Friday, Sept. 15.

Arapahoe County property owners have a second chance to appeal their homes valuation if they missed this year’s deadline of June 8. Appeals may be filled after Jan. 1, 2024, through Abatement.

Arapahoe County property assement appeals

2023 Total Appeals 30,818 (Reappraisal Year)

2022 Total Appeals 995 ( Intervening Year )

) 2021 Total Appeals 4,589 (Reappraisal Year)

2020 Total Appeals 2,545 ( Intervening Year )

) 2019 Total Appeals 9,040 (Reappraisal Year)

Across the Denver metro area, residential properties saw an average increase in value between 35-45% in this year's valuations.

Arapahoe County averaged an increase of 42% on residential valuations, 22% increase on commercial , and a 20% increase on multi-family residential properties.

The 2023 valuations were based on a June 30, 2022, level of value and were established using market sales data from July 1, 2020, through June 30, 2022.

"An appeal is approved on a case-by-case basis and can be for a number of reasons,” Kaiser said. “Some examples: an outlier sale that inflates other values, incorrect information about the property, or one of the comparable sales leading to an incorrect value. We had owners providing alternate sales that are more comparable than the mass appraisal system along with the condition of the property and any remodeling that has occurred.”

“This year many appeals simply read ‘value is too high’ or ‘I couldn’t sell my house for that price’ with no market support for their claims,” said Kaiser. “A lot of denials are also due to taxpayers not understanding the date of value for the appraisal and providing sales from after the base period. That was especially prevalent this year as many neighborhoods saw decreasing sales prices after the June 30 appraisal date due to increased supply and higher mortgage rates.”

