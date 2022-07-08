See inside this ski-in, ski-out Aspen Mountain mansion listed for $100M

The 14,154-square-foot mansion with 10 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms would mark the biggest sale in the history of Aspen if it fetches its nine-digit price point.

Example video title will go here for this video

ASPEN, Colo. — One of just five single-family homes on Aspen Mountain has recently hit the market with an asking price of $100 million.

The 14,154-square-foot mansion with 10 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms would mark the biggest sale in the history of Aspen if it fetches its nine-digit price point, listing agent Steven Shane of Compass told Denver Business Journal as he showed the home to an estimated 50 brokers on Thursday.

While the property was listed on June 30, Shane said showings weren't held until after the holiday weekend. In a matter of days, Shane said two showings were "significant" and had interested buyers for what is being billed as a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own Aspen's best address."

"I've always believed that there are always buyers for the best," he told DBJ.

Situated on 1.4 acres less than 100 yards from the gondola at the base of the mountain, the home's lot at 730 S Galena St. is significantly larger than the other single-family properties on the mountain. The other parcels range from less than one-tenth of an acre to a quarter-acre, Pitkin County records show.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado real estate market

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.