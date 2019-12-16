AURORA, Colo. —

What would life be like if money wasn't a concern? Believe it or not, there are apartments on the market in Aurora for $1,582/month. Read on to explore just how glitzy do these apartments get, given these astronomical prices.

We scanned local listings in Aurora via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to unearth the city's most posh listings.

Read on to see the select listings currently on the market. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

2337 S. Blackhawk St. (Heather Gardens)

First off, behold this apartment situated at 2337 S. Blackhawk St. in Heather Gardens. It has one bedroom and one bathroom, and it's 753 square feet in size. Whereas the average price for a one-bedroom rental in Aurora is approximately $989/month, this living space is currently listed at $1,585/month. What makes the price so steep?

The apartment comes with hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. The building comes with garage parking, a fitness center and secured entry. Both cats and dogs are welcome in this extraordinary house.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is moderately walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

24631 E. Applewood Drive

Next, check out this apartment located at 24631 E. Applewood Drive. It has one bedroom and one bathroom, and it's a voluminous 952 square feet in size. This place is currently going for $1,505/month.

The building boasts secured entry and garage parking. In the apartment, you can expect a dishwasher, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a walk-in closet. Pets too can reside in this opulent house.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is car-dependent, has minimal bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

17201 E. Walsh Way (Center Pointe)

And finally, there's this apartment over at 17201 E. Walsh Way in Center Pointe. It has one bedroom and one bathroom, and it spans 675 square feet. This living space is currently listed at $1,451/month. What, exactly, makes it so pricey?

The apartment offers a fireplace, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. The building boasts on-site laundry, secured entry and garage parking. Both cats and dogs are welcome in this sumptuous abode.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location requires a car for most errands, is somewhat bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

