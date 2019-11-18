BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — One of Boulder County's last legacy working ranches recently hit the market with an asking price of $4.65 million. Located just 20 minutes from downtown Boulder, Eagle Springs Ranch offers a stunning 5-acre location with a luxurious main residence and guest house surrounded by more than 500 acres of private open space.

The home at 11500 Eagle Springs Trail in unincorporated Boulder County was built in 2000. Between the property's 11,367 square feet, there are five bedroom suites in main residence and one bedroom in guest house along with nine bathrooms in the main residence and another in the guest house.

Highlights of the main residence include its six fireplaces, four stories of windows, a two-story library with floor-to-ceiling custom cherry cabinetry and a spiral staircase, a 900-bottle wine cellar and a home theater with a 110-inch, high-definition screen. Imported French antiques are found throughout the home, including hand-carved limestone fireplaces, antique cabinetry and walnut doors.

Outside, there are fully landscaped gardens, a covered outdoor barbecue area, six miles of trails for horseback riding and running and access to more trails in the Foothills Reservoir. For exercise enthusiasts, the home also features an indoor resistance pool and a full gym.

