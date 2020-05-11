Newly-rebuilt Boulder luxury home listed for $6.9M

The four-bedroom, five-bathroom home offers modern living over 5 acres.

BOULDER, Colo. — Situated on 5 acres just south of Boulder is a home designed to soak in the area's views, while offering modern living for families or entertainers.

The four-bedroom, five-bathroom home at 1357 S. Cherryvale Road in Wildflower Ranch, a small neighborhood of luxury homes in Boulder, hit the market on Oct. 8 for $6.9 million.

The 6,247-square-foot home was just rebuilt in 2019. Owners Mark and Angela Heisten purchased the property in 2016 for $2.75 million, according to public records, and took the previous structure, a four-bedroom, three-bath farmhouse built in 1990, down to the studs in order to maximize the property's views while reinvigorating the design. Mark Heisten is a Scholar in Residence for advertising strategy at the University of Colorado.

"Everything in mind was like 'how do we keep looking at the outside when we're sitting on the inside and really take advantage of the gorgeous space that's around us?'" Angela Heisten told Denver Business Journal. "When I was talking and interviewing architects and contractors, it was like, 'we love where this house sits; let's maximize it to its greatest advantage.'"

