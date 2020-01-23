AURORA, Colo. —

City Center is somewhat walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in City Center look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings in City Center via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Aurora neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

14751 E. Tennessee Drive, #226

Listed at $1,050/month, this 664-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom address, located at 14751 E. Tennessee Drive, #226 is 2.0% less than the $1,071/month median rent for a one bedroom in City Center.

The building features a swimming pool. Also expect a dishwasher, a a fireplace and air conditioning in the unit. The rental is cat-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

1098 S. Evanston Way

This two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment, situated at 1098 S. Evanston Way, is listed for $1,329/month for its 836 square feet.

The apartment has a fireplace, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. Amenities offered in the building include secured entry and garage parking. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Expect a $200 pet fee.

820 S. Cimarron Way

Here's a two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 820 S. Cimarron Way, which, at 977 square feet, is going for $1,476/month.

Building amenities include secured entry and garage parking. In the unit, the listing promises hardwood floors, a dishwasher and a fireplace. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

