Affordable housing project breaks ground in Capitol Hill neighborhood

The project aimed at keeping Denver housing affordable adds 103 income-restricted apartment units to the city, one block from the capitol building.

DENVER — A six-story Capitol Hill apartment complex that includes both one- and two-bedroom units celebrated its groundbreaking ceremony Thursday.

Capitol Square Apartments, a Denver affordable housing project, includes 73 one-bedroom units and 30 two-bedroom units, according to a release from Denver’s Department of Housing Stability (HOST). Construction begins on site later this month, with an anticipated opening on July 1, 2022.

All of the apartments will be exclusively for households that earn from 30-80% of the area median income. This is up to $54,950 for a single-person home, according to the release.

“Projects like Capitol Square help ensure that Denver remains affordable and accessible for future generations,” said Denver Mayor Michael Hancock.

Amenities listed by HOST in their release include a leasing office, community space and fitness room at ground level, and an outdoor terrace at the second-floor courtyard. Parking will be available for 68 vehicles at the ground and basement levels.

HOST is hoping to seek Enterprise Green Communities (EGC) certification, a nation-wide green building program designed explicitly for the affordable housing sector.

The City and County of Denver provided $1.545 million in financing from the Affordable Housing Fund toward the $33.9 million project. Denver-based construction company Milender White will manage the project.

“One thing remains true in these uncertain times, and that is the deep need to invest in inclusive communities," said Albus Brooks, vice president of business development and strategy for Milender White.

While Capitol Square Apartments is in construction, an additional 1,087 income-restricted units are currently still in the planning stages.