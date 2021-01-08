Take a peek inside Catbird Hotel, Denver's first boutique extended-stay hotel

The hotel, situated at the intersection of Walnut and Marion streets, features 165 rooms that offer many of the traditional extended-stay amenities with a twist.

DENVER — As general manager Courtney Griffith prepared to open the Catbird Hotel, a boutique, extended-stay hotel that makes its debut today in Denver’s River North Art District, she researched to see how many other independent lodging properties were geared for long-term guests.

And she couldn’t find a single one in the United States.

Whether or not there is a competitor flying under the radar nationally, the Catbird, the newest property from Denver’s Sage Hospitality, is looking to bring something new to the rebounding city hotel scene. Opened on Friday, its 165 rooms offer many of the traditional extended-stay amenities — think in-room kitchens, workspaces and laundry facilities available to the guests on each floor — but with a twist.

>Video above: Lakewood hotel offers history lesson about prehistoric times

The hotel, situated at the intersection of Walnut and Marion streets, features a “playroom” where guests can borrow anything from bikes to acoustic guitars to panini presses, and its lobby kitchen will offer take-and-bake meals to culinarily adventurous in-room cookers. Roughly 1,000 pieces of local art curated by Nine dot Arts cover the building. Each of its suites features a custom-made brew from nearby Strava Craft Coffee, and guests can even take a lobby plant to their room for the duration of their stay, courtesy of Denver-based ReRoot.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Feature stories

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.