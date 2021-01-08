Take a peek inside Catbird Hotel, Denver's first boutique extended-stay hotel

DENVER — As general manager Courtney Griffith prepared to open the Catbird Hotel, a boutique, extended-stay hotel that makes its debut today in Denver’s River North Art District, she researched to see how many other independent lodging properties were geared for long-term guests.
And she couldn’t find a single one in the United States.
Whether or not there is a competitor flying under the radar nationally, the Catbird, the newest property from Denver’s Sage Hospitality, is looking to bring something new to the rebounding city hotel scene. Opened on Friday, its 165 rooms offer many of the traditional extended-stay amenities — think in-room kitchens, workspaces and laundry facilities available to the guests on each floor — but with a twist.
The hotel, situated at the intersection of Walnut and Marion streets, features a “playroom” where guests can borrow anything from bikes to acoustic guitars to panini presses, and its lobby kitchen will offer take-and-bake meals to culinarily adventurous in-room cookers. Roughly 1,000 pieces of local art curated by Nine dot Arts cover the building. Each of its suites features a custom-made brew from nearby Strava Craft Coffee, and guests can even take a lobby plant to their room for the duration of their stay, courtesy of Denver-based ReRoot.
