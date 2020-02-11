Boulder compound with 'seamless' views of Chautauqua Park lists for $16.5M

The Boulder home offers 360-degree views from its hillside location.

BOULDER, Colo. — Bordering Boulder's picturesque Chautauqua Park is a rare property for sale nicknamed the "Glass House."

Priced at $16.5 million, 333 Bellevue Drive is made up of a 8,562-square foot main house and a 1,579-square-foot guest house with five bedrooms and eight bathrooms in total.

Listing agent John McElveen, of Re/Max of Boulder, told Denver Business Journal that features of the compound include floor-to-ceiling Pilkington glass windows with "seamless" 360-degree views from its hillside location, a unique "bird's nest" master suite —which sits on a level of its own — and two studies, ideal for working from home.

The home was designed by local architect Matt McMullen, then of Architectural Manoeuvres, and was completed after four years of construction in 2004. McMullen now owns Longmont-based Create Architecture.

Unique elements were used in the four-level home's design such as Jerusalem stone, Macassar ebony and Honduran mahogany.

