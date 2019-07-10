DENVER —

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one-bedroom in North Capitol Hill are hovering around $1,337, which is on par with the one-bedroom median for Denver as a whole.

So how does the low-end pricing on a North Capitol Hill rental look these days — and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings from Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is a 'walker's paradise,' is a 'biker's paradise' and boasts excellent transit options.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1760 Pearl St.

Listed at $940/month, this 600-square-foot studio apartment, located at 1760 Pearl St., is 16.4% less than the $1,125/month median rent for a studio in North Capitol Hill.

When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry; also expect a dishwasher and both air conditioning and central heating. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The listing specifies a $45 application fee and a $400 security deposit.

1540 Logan St.

This studio apartment, situated at 1540 Logan St., is listed for $950/month for its 400 square feet.

The unit includes a walk-in closet, both air conditioning and central heating and hardwood flooring. Building amenities include on-site laundry. This rental is cat-friendly. The listing specifies a $45 application fee and a $400 security deposit.

1644 Pennsylvania St.

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1644 Pennsylvania St., which, at 600 square feet, is going for $1,099/month.

The building offers secured entry and on-site laundry. In the unit, look for hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet. Good news for pet lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

