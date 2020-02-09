Cherry Creek mansion with floor-to-ceiling windows hits market for $8.55M

DENVER — A modern retreat set in the heart of Denver's Cherry Creek neighborhood recently hit the market with an asking price of $8.55 million.
The 8,281-square-foot, five-bedroom, six-bathroom home at 333 Milwaukee St. was built in 2016, replacing a modest single-family home and parking lot. The new construction last sold during the same year for $7 million.
> PHOTOS: 333 Milwaukee St.
"The home was really designed to encompass the Colorado indoor and outdoor living lifestyle," listing agent Scott Bernard of LIV Sotheby's International Realty told Denver Business Journal. "The home was designed in an L shape with glass everywhere to kind of allow the light from east to west to come in during different times of the day."
Set on a 1/3-acre lot, the home features 22-foot floor-to-ceiling windows and an open floor plan. The first floor features the kitchen, dining and living areas along with a primary bedroom suite. A loft, two ensuite bedrooms and a terrace are found on the second floor while the basement is home to a theater, wet bar, recreation room and two additional bedrooms with their own bathrooms.
