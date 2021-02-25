16K-SF Colorado Golf Club mansion with Pikes Peak views lists for $5M

The walk-out basement features a marble and mahogany bar, two fireplaces and enough space to host 200 people.

PARKER, Colo. — The Colorado Golf Club's largest home has hit the market with an asking price of $5 million.

Built in 2009, the 16,544-square-foot, six-bedroom, 10-bathroom residence at 7750 Preservation Trail in Parker was designed by architect Don Ruggles, CEO of Denver-based Ruggles Mabe Studio. The European-style home features an exterior including river rock and hewn stone and a grand interior with vaulted ceilings and custom craftswork.

"The architecture is really unique," listing agent Susie Langford, of LIV Sotheby's International Realty, told Denver Business Journal. "The seller travels to Europe a lot, and she wanted to bring that European flair back to Colorado. And so she hired Don Ruggles as the architect, and then Rob Osgard from Howard Lorton to do the interior design and specifications. They collaborated on this home and created what you see in Europe, in terms of the different stonework and replicating the different periods of construction that you see in Italy."

As one of the golf club's first building sites, the 2.53-acre lot offers views from Rocky Mountain National Park to Pikes Peak and the Colorado Golf Club's first tee. And there are plenty of places to enjoy the views and Colorado sunsets with the home's many outdoor living and entertaining spaces, including an outdoor kitchen, fireplace, hot tub and entertainment area. A heated courtyard and fountains add to outdoor features.